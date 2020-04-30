KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday has said that no one knows anything about the ongoing talks between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).



While talking to media, the minister said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is only independent in papers. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) own leaders are unhappy with the performance of the government, he added.



Saeed Ghani clarified that delay in local bodies elections is not due to the Sindh government.