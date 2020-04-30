Chinese envoy, Chinese defence attache call on COAS, discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and Incoming Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The army chief reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated incoming Chinese defence attache for taking responsibilities and appreciated the former Chinese defence attaché.