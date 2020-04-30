Rabi-us-Sani moon not sighted

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rabi-us-Sani moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Friday hence the first of Rabi us Sani will fall on Sunday (November 7).

This was announced here by Chairman of Central Ruet e Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting of meeting of the committee for sighting the moon, the chairman said that the weather was clear in most parts of the country. The moon of 1st Rabi-us-Sani 1443 has not been seen in Pakistan and now the 1st Rabi-us-Sani 1443 will be on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Central Ruet e Hilal Committee had held a meeting some time ago for the sighting of the moon in Rabi-us-Sani 1443 in which a decision was to be taken regarding the sighting of the moon.

The sessions of Ruet e Hilal sub-committees also held in Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta. Apart from the members of the zonal committee, representatives of the Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology and SUPARCO also attended the meetings.