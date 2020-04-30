Malam Jabba inquiry against Pervez Khattak, others stopped

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The accountability court (AC) has approved the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to stop the inquiry against Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in a case pertaining to Malam Jabba scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had initiated an inquiry against Pervaiz Khattak, current CM KP, Mahmood Khan, Atif Khan, Senator Mohsin and others in 2015, into the scandal over his alleged involvement.

NAB had requested the accountability court to stop the inquiry against Pervez Khattak and others. Later, the inquiry was stopped by the anti-graft body after receiving the plea.

On April 15, 2015, former chairman of the Ehtesab Commission, General (retd) Hamid Khan, expressed his serious reservations over the agreement and asked the government to review it. The CM Inspection Team had also termed the agreement illegal and launched investigation into it.