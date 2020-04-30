ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that if the government charged same sale tax like PML-N tenure, then petrol would have been sold at Rs180.

Addressing the media along with Minister for Food and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, he said that Sindh government is responsible for increase in flour and Sugar prices. He also said shortage of sugar prices was created by Sindh government by delaying the crushing season while the existing stock is also not been released accordingly its demand.

The minister said sufficient stock of sugar for estimated 22 days was available in Punjab while just fifteen days are left to start the new crushing season in Punjab.

“We are striving for bringing down the prices of all basic utility items,” Fawad Chaudhry said. He under mega relief package announced by the Prime Minister around 12 million families will be provided upto 30 percent subsidy on flour, oil and sugar.

The minister said irresponsible policies of previous governments are the major reason of deteriorated economic situation in the country. He said we paid back 10 billion dollars of loan during this year while 12 billion dollars more is pending to be paid during next year. He urged the opposition to act responsibly in this critical situation instead of making useless hue and cry.

On the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said hoarding is the only reason of food shortage as the country witnessed record production in Wheat, Rice, Maze and Sugarcane. He is said there is no shortage of food items in the country, in fact the shortage is artificial that will be overcome soon.

The food minister said we are making efforts to benefit our farmers and increase the production of all commodities through better policy formation and coordination with provincial governments.