Holy Quran Translation Case: LHC summons Punjab CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on November 8, in regard with the Holy Quran translation case.



According to the details, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the filed petition. The plaintiff complained that neither the action against the people who were involved in wrong translations of Holy Quran was taken, nor the rule of law was observed in favor of the verdict of March 5, 2019. Moreover, it was further plead that the court must take strict action against all the individuals involved in the case.

Furthermore, it was conveyed that even after the court had summoned Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DGFIA), he did not appear before the court. The judge expressed resentment over his absence

In addition to this, Justice Shujaat said that although British left the country since 73 years, yet Pakistan still stands at the same point. “The directions of the court were not followed and DGFIA and Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) none of them appeared so the court must summon CM Punjab,” he added.

