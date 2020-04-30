ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was decided to set up a monitoring cell for court cases in Punjab.

PM Imran Khan directed to formulate a strategy on court cases on the issue of government cases pending in the courts. He was told in the report that 4500 cases were pending in the courts across the country.

The monitoring cell headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will monitor cases on daily basis and the provincial minister has also summoned first meeting of the cell on Monday.

Sources said that seven cases related to the Punjab government are pending in the Supreme Court, 1063 cases are pending in the High Court, 70 cases are pending in the tribunals and more than 100 cases are pending in the district courts.