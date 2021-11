ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a revised schedule for verification of electoral rolls as voter lists will be verified from November 7 to December 6 by going door to door.

After completing the verification process, the election commission will complete the data entry work from December 7 to January 5.

The process of printing electoral rolls will be started after January 5 and the final lists will be published on March 13, 2022.