He was appointed Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on April 14 month after his reinstatement.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former chief justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice (r) Khawaja Muhammad Sharif has passed away on Friday.

It may be recalled that Khawaja Muhammad Sharif was reinstated on March 16, 2009 along with the judges who were removed from their posts on November 3, 2007 for not taking oath under PCO due to the lawyers movement.

On December 9, 2010, Chief Justice LHC Khawaja Muhammad Sharif retired after completion of his term. High Court judges bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice.

Khawaja Muhammad Sharif commenced practice in legal profession on April 7, 1971 from the office of Khawaja Sultan Ahmad, the most Senior Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court and enrolled as an Advocate of Lahore High Court, Lahore on 24 May 1973.

He was elected twice as President of Lahore Bar Association in the year 1989 and 1991. During practice he wrote seven law books which are Motor Accident Claims, Press and Publication Ordinance, Arbitration Act, Company Law, West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance and Law of Torts and the seventh book is Manual of Local Bodies Elections Laws with Rules.