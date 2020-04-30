NA-75 Daska by-elections: Police, district and health dept held responsible for vote rigging

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – The police, district administration and health department, on Friday were held responsible for the vote rigging that took place in by-election of NA-75.

According to the details, the inquiry commission of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested for a formal proceeding against all dismal measures put under practice by all of the relevant authorities including the police department.

As per the inquiry reports, the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officers (RO) were declared inefficient in the fair conduct of their duties of administration. Moreover, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan was also the part of the administration. The results in 20 polling stations were finalized on the inauthentic means due to systematic discrepancies, as per the ECP reported.

According to the reports, the police altered the results of by-polls of the locality meanwhile the call recording of police were recovered by ECP.

It is pertinent to state here that for the same constituency Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan had defeated Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf’s (PTI) Ali Asjad Malhi was defeated. The seat was not captured by any of the politicians after his death till his daughter Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar contested them.

The matter was further discussed in Supreme Court where it was decided the conduction of complete by-elections would take place in the constituency again.

