Govt seeks Punjab Police's help to control sugar prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has sought the help of Punjab Police to control the increasing the prices of sugar on Friday.

Police and district administrations have been tasked for launching crackdown against sugar hoarders, while lists of sugar brokers prepared by the FIA have been handed over to police.

The FIA had compiled lists of 1,200 sugar brokers. It was also reported that the dealers created various WhatsApp groups to create artificial shortages of sugar and increase sugar prices. The police and the district administration have started action against hoarders using lists prepared by the FIA.

On the other hand, the administration raided sugar warehouses and recovered 10,480 sacks of sugar in 8 warehouses on the behest of Special Branch in Bahawalnagar.

The administration said that the warehouses were sealed after taking sugar sacks in their possession. The hoarders had stockpiled sugar to sell at high prices. Crackdown against the hoarders was carried out at various places across the district.

The DC administration said the sugar has been seized and would be sold at the government rate.