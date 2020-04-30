ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that promulgating ordinances is inappropriate as legislation should be done through assemblies.

Talking to media persons after appearing before accountability court, Murad Ali Shah said that parliament, which is the most prestigious institution, should not be bypassed. If one wants to do any legislation, it should be against inflation in the country, he added.

CM Sindh said that no matter when next general elections are held, Prime Minister Imran Khan will nowhere to be seen. In 2016 PTI used to say that whoever owns offshore accounts is a thief but now offshore accounts of ministers of the federal capital have been unearthed, he added.