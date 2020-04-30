LAHORE (Dunya News) – The authorities in Punjab on Thursday have decided to take actions to control smog across the province.



According to details, the provincial government has directed the concerned administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to make certain arrangements accordingly.



Section-144 has been imposed for one month in the province while setting the waste products on fire has also been banned after US Consulate Lahore’s monitor recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) score in Punjab between 223 and 231 on October 6.



In November 2020, the level of smog had touched an alarming point as Faisalabad and Lahore topped the list of world’s most polluted cities.