FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Another fire has erupted in the building of a private bank’s main branch located at Circular Road of the city.

According to rescue officials, the blaze erupted at the fourth floor of the building, which is difficult to access; however operation is underway with the help of cranes.

Several fire trucks and rescue teams are busy trying to control the fire and rescue employees of the bank.

It merits mention a blaze erupted in the same branch’s seventh flour earlier in the week.