Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over loss of lives in Balochistan earthquake

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has expressed grief over the deaths of people in Balochistan earthquake.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader stated, “Sad over the loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Balochistan last night. My profound condolences and prayers go out to the affected families.”

“The authorities must act on war footing to rehabilitate those affected by this disaster,” he demanded.



The reaction came after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on Thursday left 20 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.



The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.



According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.



The Deputy Commissioner Harnai has expressed fear that the death toll may rise further as rescue operation was underway in different parts of Harnai and Shahrag.