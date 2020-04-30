Nine critically injured were airlifted to Quetta through Pakistan Army helicopters.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Contingents of Pakistan Army have reached earthquake hit areas of Harnai and launched rescue and relief efforts, said the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), necessary food and shelter items were being provided to the people in earthquake affected areas.

“Army doctors and paramedics along with necessary medicines are assisting civil administration for necessary medical care,” said ISPR.

Nine critically injured were airlifted to Quetta through Pakistan Army Helicopters, read the statement.

IG FC Balochistan (North) is also in Harnai for damage assessment and response and the urban search and rescue team is being flown from Rawalpindi to speed up and assist in rescue activities.

It merits mention that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on Thursday left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed, Dunya News reported.

The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.