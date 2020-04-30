The forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 244th Corps Commanders Conference was held at GHQ on Tuesday with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), participants at the conference undertook comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The forum was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity. The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross Human Rights Violations, being committed in IIOJK, the COAS remarked.

The forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

Gen Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter Terrorism domain.