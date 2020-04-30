Both sides assured to further expand Pakistan and KSA defence and security cooperation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical, friendly and deep ties and the two countries have turned the relationship into a lasting partnership.

According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

During the meeting matters pertaining to mutual interests, regional security situation and cooperation in military and maritime domains came under discussion.

The COAS reiterated that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood, which had transformed into an enduring partnership.

The current situation in Afghanistan and its bearing on regional peace and stability were also discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

Both sides assured to further expand Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) defence and security cooperation.