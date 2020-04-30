Opposition should change its leader over extension in NAB chief's tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that a draft ordinance has been prepared by the government for extension of NAB chairman’s tenure but there was no discussion in the cabinet on the matter today adding that opposition should change leader of the opposition in the National Assembly for consultation on the issue.

During a media briefing after the meeting of the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said that modern technology would be used in the new census in the country.

He said when people are counted, a curfew is imposed at the same time and a questionnaire is sent to the people to ask if they have lived at the same address for more than 6 months and will they stay another 6 months on the same address.

Minister said that the cabinet has decided to proceed according to a procedure, modern technology will be used in the census in which tablets will also be used, help of NADRA and other agencies will be sought.

Talking about government s plan on using Electronic Voting Machines in next general elections, he said Prime Minister s Advisor Dr Babar Awan briefed the meeting that opposition was invited to come up with its recommendations on EVMs, but to no avail.

He said the government will take this matter to the joint session of the parliament, but at the same time it will continue convincing the opposition over this issue. He said the government is working on electoral reforms, including the use of EVMs, to ensure free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) from 3rh Rabi-ul-Awwal to 13th Rabi-ul-Awwal at the official level and events will be organised in this regard.

He said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the government has also decided to reduce the sentences of prisoners.

Regarding Pandora Papers, the minister said that the Federal Cabinet was briefed on the matter and the prime minister of Pakistan has set up a high level cell under the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to investigate the Pandora leaks.

Talking about the doctors who are protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE), Fawad said that we will never want our doctors to be not up to international standards. He said Dr Faisal Sultan gave a detailed briefing to the Cabinet on the entry test in Medical Colleges adding that it is not possible to arrange laptops and computers for 200,000 students during the test.

The Minister said the cabinet was told that bumper crop of wheat, sugarcane, rice and maize is expected this year, which is a good omen for country s economy.

He said all ministries have been linked with e-procurement to ensure transparency in the tendering process.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that a three-member cabinet committee has been constituted to review any irregularity in the power and road contracts.



