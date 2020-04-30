'Protest is right' but violence will not be accepted at any cost: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that peaceful protest is the right of medical students but forcibly entering into the building and violence will not be accepted at any cost.

Reacting to the protest of medical students, the special assistant took to twitter and said, “The protest is the right of medical students but entering into the buildings, blocking the roads and beating the people are against the law. “As long as you protest according to the law, you will get respect and security as per the law. When anyone takes law in their hand, then action will be taken according to the law.”

Shahbaz Gill maintained that there was a high demand for Pakistani doctors all over the world at one time but now for the last several years the Pakistani degree has not been recognized in the world including the Middle East. “This did not happen overnight. Many years of mismanagement, corruption, violation of merit gave birth of this non-standard education system across the country. To ensure world class standards, a new test system MDCAT for medical students has been introduced in Pakistan.”

The special assistant also mentioned that this system has been successfully implemented in the US, the UK, India and many other countries around the world. The government is bringing a system of quality and merit. “Instead of protesting, let this new system work so that Pakistani medical education is also world class,” he added.

Shahbaz Gill further said that similarly, tests are taken from doctors all over the world every few years and after that their licenses are renewed. “Pakistan also needs such standards. Therefore, we have to sit down and talk about these things and avoid protests and vandalism,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Police have baton-charged and fired tear gas on doctors protesting outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in the federal capital.

According to details, the protesters tried to enter the building of the commission and when police tried to stop them, the doctors hurled stones at the personnel and also tortured SP Nosherwan.

It merits mention that doctors are protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE).The protestors say that the exam will an additional burden on them.

The doctors have also demanded that MDCAT should be taken by UHS instead of PMC.