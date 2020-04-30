Dr Moeed said, “Russia, Pakistan and China can play positive and active role in the Afghanistan.”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that a stable Afghanistan is inevitable for peace in the region.

In an interview with Russian media outlet o Friday, he said that Pakistan is in talks for peace and stability in the region and Pakistan is not speaking on behalf of the Afghan Taliban.

The adviser said Afghanistan has been at war for the last four decades adding that Pakistan wants to see a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Dr Mooed went on to say that Pakistan has hosted more than 5 million refugees in the past. He said Pakistan has always maintained that there should be a political solution to the Afghan problem.

“India used fake news to further its false statement on Panjshir Valley,” he said and added New Delhi has always played a role of spoiler in the region.

