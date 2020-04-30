CJCSC also attended meetings of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman JCSC also attended meetings of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states where the forum discussed international and regional geopolitical environments with emphasis on the Afghanistan situation.

Activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

Chairman JCSC while addressing the forum stated that Pakistan will continue to work with SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress, and stability in the region, and beyond.

Chairman JCSC also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said that peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility and the complete region will be its biggest beneficiary.