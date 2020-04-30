Court asked FIA how much time it needs to complete the investigation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Banking court has extended interim bail of President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till October 9 in money laundering case.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented five boxes containing evidence against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in banking court during hearing of the case.

During the hearing, the court asked FIA how much time it needs to complete the investigation. Responding to that, FIA Director again accused the PML-N leaders of not cooperating in the investigation and said that the accused are even saying that they don’t have any knowledge of funds that were transferred to their personal accounts.

The director further informed the court that several bank accounts were opened on names of lower staff of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Responding to accusations of the agency, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was hurt by the statement of the FIA officer as his lawyers responded to all questions of the investigation agency.