The chief minister also claimed that government will complete its constitutional term.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that government has put the province on path to sustainable development and reiterated that all development will be completed on time.

As per details, members of National Assembly called on Punjab CM to discuss political situation of the country and development projects in their constituencies.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that opposition members did nothing is last three years other than opposing projects of public service. Opposition will continue to fail as it lacks agenda and a well thought-out strategy.

