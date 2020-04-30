DUSHANBE (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan-China relations provide the foundation of peace, stability, and prosperity in the world.

Talking to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of Council of SCO Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe today (Wednesday), he said progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been continuing at a fast pace, despite difficulties in wake of COVID-19.

During the meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, there was a consensus that in view of the latest situation, close coordinated approach was extremely critical to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Chinese counterpart on Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers took stock of existing fraternal ties with a view to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi offered condolences on the tragic incident in which a bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine following a blast and had resulted in the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers and Pakistani nationals. He added that the investigations were underway.

The Foreign Minister requested his Chinese counterpart to convey sentiments to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He felicitated the Chinese Foreign Minister on centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China and reaffirmed resolve to strengthen cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that Pakistan and China are iron clad brothers. Both the countries share common understanding on various regional and international issues and had been supporting each other on issues of core interests.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue close coordination and agreed to meet in near future.

FM Qureshi, Russian counterpart discuss Afghanistan’s situation

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood also met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed in details security situation in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, important regional and global issues were discussed, including bilateral relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two sides reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during Russian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan in April 2021. It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The regional security situation, particularly Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process.

Reiterating continued support, FM Qureshi emphasized close coordination between the two countries to help achieve negotiated political settlement.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries.