DUSHANBE (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Dushanbe and discussed in details security situation in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

It may be recalled that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently in Tajikistan to attend a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

In his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe, important regional and global issues were discussed, including bilateral relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two sides reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during Russian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan in April 2021. It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The regional security situation, particularly Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process.

Reiterating continued support, FM Qureshi emphasized close coordination between the two countries to help achieve negotiated political settlement.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries.