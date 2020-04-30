Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of July 13, 1931 and said that Pakistanis stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, said that 22 people were martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors.

The premier further said that Kashmiris’ struggle against tyranny and illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice.

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation”, he said.

Reiterating country’s support for struggle of residents of the valley, Imran Khan said that Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle and will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

It merits mention that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today to pay homage to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed the Kashmiri people to mark the day by a complete shutdown in the in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that on 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra Rule. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

A march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar will also be held today where the martyrs of 13th July were buried.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said that the objective of the shutdown and the march is to convey to the world that the Kashmiris will never accept Indian subjugation.