KARACHI (Dunya News) - Nine members of a family in Karachi have been affected by the Indian Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the affected persons include a couple and their children and are residents of Malir area of Karachi. They have been under admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Lyari Hospital.

According to in charge of Lyari Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Professor Injum Rehman, all possible medical facilities are being provided to the affected persons and the staff at the hospital has been asked to be on extra alert to deal with the situation.

He further informed that all 42 ventilators of the ICU ward have been occupied by the coronavirus patients while 100 beds out of total 130 in the HDU of the hospital have been occupied.

Professor Injum Rehman has also appealed the people to adhere to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

