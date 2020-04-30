Rain water also entered Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad, causing severe problems for the patients

MUZAFFARABAD/ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) - Monsoon rains wreak havoc in Muzaffarabad and Abbottabad and their adjoining areas on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, heavy rain completely destroyed 14 houses in village Salkhala in Neelum Valley while 20 were partially damaged. Water supply system in many areas was also destroyed by the rain causing severe drinking water shortage.

According to sources, a man and his wife were swept away in flashfloods in Neelum Valley while a woman and her minor daughter were wounded.

Heavy monsoon rain completely paralyzed life in Abbottabad where almost 70 percent city area was under the heavy flood, badly damaging the household goods of hundreds of residents.

Due to heavy rain, the flood water swept away the Ayub Bridge at Havelian cutting road links of several villages from the rest of the country. Rain water also entered Ayub Medical Complex, causing severe problems for the patients.

