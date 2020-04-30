All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed Kashmiri people to mark the day by a complete shutdown

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today to pay homage to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed the Kashmiri people to mark the day by a complete shutdown in the in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that on 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra Rule. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

A march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar will also be held today where the martyrs of 13th July were buried.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said that the objective of the shutdown and the march is to convey to the world that the Kashmiris will never accept Indian subjugation.