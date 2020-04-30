LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 976,867. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,618 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,590 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,832 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,613 in Sindh, 4,365 in KP, 785 in Islamabad, 595 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 348,509 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 348,385 in Sindh, 139,593 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,831 in Islamabad, 28,321 in Balochistan, 21,256 in Azad Kashmir and 6,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,152,403 coronavirus tests and 43,790 in the last 24 hours. 914,605 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,181 patients are in critical condition.