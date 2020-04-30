United States repeating mistakes of past in Afghanistan: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that the United States was advised to withdraw from Afghanistan responsibly but now it is repeating the same mistake it made in the nineties. He said Pakistan had been saying from the beginning that the solution to the Afghan problem was not in war.

Dr Moeed Yousuf in an interview to the American media said that it is incomprehensible that the United States has given up its 20-year investment.

He said Pakistan has made it clear that it will work only on the principle of mutual interest. Pakistan is not part of any camp, it wants good relations with all countries but if there is pressure to join any camp then everyone knows Pakistan s decision.

Moeed Yusuf said when Pakistan used to give advice, there were allegations of interference, now Pakistan is not giving advice, so it is said why it is not doing anything.

He said that no results can be produced as the policy is wrong adding that we never had control over Taliban.

The National Security Adviser said that Pakistan had paved the way for peace talks but was not part of the talks. If the situation in Afghanistan worsens, Pakistan is not in a position to accept refugees. Refugees must be dealt with by international forces and the United Nations inside Afghanistan, he added.



