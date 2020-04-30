The areas which have been vulnerable for delta variant spread sealed from July 8 till July 18

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The district administration Rawalpindi on the directives of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Commission has imposed smart lockdown in eleven areas of the district to contain the threat of the spread of the new wave of "Delta COVID-19 Variant".

According to a district health authority report issued here Friday, the areas which have been vulnerable for delta variant spread sealed from July 8 till July 18 include Street 8,10 of Mohalla Khehshan colony, House no, CB 81 Misriyal road, Sanjoli street, Adyala Road, St no 29, Taxila jalala road,Tench Bhatta,Abadi no 2, Gulshan Abad st no 9, Dhoke Kashmiria, Zia street no 20 and 23, Amarpura chowk, B block sector 4b Khayban Sirsyed, and Dhok Dalal tehsil Taxila.

Meanwhile, the District Health Authority updated that 60 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with nine belonged to Rawal Town, twenty-seven from Potohar town, fifteen from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Taxila and one each from Kahuta, Gilgit, Mohmmand Agency and Gujranwala.

"Presently 36 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 7 in Holy Family Hospital, 9 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 13 in Institute of Urology and 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report said.

It updated that as many as 840,944 people including 32,027 health workers and 808,917 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the Delta variant, which originated in India was the most transmissible of the variants identified so far.