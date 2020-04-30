He said the PTI government had blocked all doors on corruption, loot and plunder

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the so-called opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was formed to overthrow the government, has fallen apart under its own weight.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had become stronger than before as the people had full faith in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said the PDM leadership that bragged about toppling the government earlier had scattered now. That gang of political cronies had proved most unsuccessful and incapable of achieving the objectives, the CM said and emphasised that no effort would be successful to revive the PDM as the nation had fully understood hypocrisy of the rejected elements.

He said the PTI government had blocked all doors on corruption, loot and plunder, adding that politics was used for personal gains in the past. The past rulers weakened the country by misusing its resources, he regretted. He said the past rulers’ bank accounts continued swelling while the people were dying for basic needs. They even took commissions in contracts and development projects and every day was started with a new scandal, the CM added.

The political power and authority altogether changed the fortune of the families that ruled the country for many years, while the fate of the common man remained unchanged. PM Imran Khan has brought all such mafias and influential people under the law to ensure justice, he added.