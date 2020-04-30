One cannot protect national ideology with properties abroad: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to the speeches of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, said that how these people can protect the ideology of the country while having properties abroad.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are politically immature, both do not know anything about the history of Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiris.

He said that their parents were involved in loot and plunders and are fugitives, both are trying to replace their parents.

Fawad said that Maryam and Bilawal have neither ideology nor purpose in politics. It is not clear from their speeches what they want to say.

The minister said that those who have ruled for 30 years do not know what their policy is.

Fawad said that when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister he was afraid to say Kulbhushan Jadhav’s name but on the other hand Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmir.

He said that a strong reply was being given to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi because Imran khan was in power. Imran Khan broke the international silence on the Kashmir issue adding that he was the one who raised his voice on Kashmir in the OIC and the Security Council.

