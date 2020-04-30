PM remembers Fatima Jinnah as woman of strength, iron will

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid tribute to late Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, calling her a “woman of strength and iron will”.

“Remembering Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last,” the prime minister said on Twitter as the nation observed her 54th death anniversary Friday.

He said late Fatima Jinnah had valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over.

Fatima Jinnah had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi.