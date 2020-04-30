The House was told that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has played a positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process paving the way for dialogue between Afghan factions and warring groups, top military leadership briefed an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Chaired by National Assembly Security Committee Chairman and Speaker Asad Qaiser, the briefing was attended by parliamentary leadership, members of the National Assembly as well as senators. The briefing was attended by Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, four Chief Ministers, Foreign Minister and Defense.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar and other heads of national security agencies also attended the meeting.

With a special focus on the situation in Afghanistan as well as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK), the House was informed that Pakistan’s concerted efforts had not only paved the way for dialogue between the confronting Afghan groups but also facilitated the meaningful negotiations between the United States and Taliban.

It was also informed that Pakistan would welcome a government which would be a real representative of Afghan people at all levels, and would continue playing its responsible role for Afghan peace.

The House was told that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan would also not allow using its soil against Pakistan.

The house was informed that around 90 percent Pak-Afghan border had been fenced while an effective system of customs and border control was also being enforced.

Pakistan firmly believed that peace and stability in Afghanistan would lead towards lasting peace in South Asia.

The political and parliamentary leadership expressed satisfaction over the briefing and exhibited their desire for peace, development and prosperity in Afghanistan.

They viewed that such meetings not only played an important role in evolving national consensus on important national issues but also created harmony on various national issues.

The briefing also featured a question and answer session wherein the members also put forwarded their suggestions. The recommendations would be considered as an important part of security policy.

Talking to media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that all the opposition and the government are united on the issue of national security.