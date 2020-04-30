LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday announced the schedule of party vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where she will lead the party’s election campaign for the upcoming general elections.

According to sources, the PML-N vice president will visit Azad Kashmir from July 8 to 19. She will address rallies in different districts in connection with the upcoming general elections.

Maryam Nawaz will address meetings in Muzaffarabad on July 8 and Neelam on July 9 and 10. She will also address rallies in Hatian on July 11, Kotli on July 13, Hajira and Rawla Kot on July 14, Bagh on July 18 and Haveli on July 19.

The PML-N vice-president will also hold public gatherings in Baloch and Pallandri on July 15 and in Bhimber and Mirpur on July 17.

PML-N Azad Kashmir Election Committee has started arrangements for the rallies.