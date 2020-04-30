ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have felicitated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker House of Commons Anthony Rota on the National Day of Canada.

In his letter to Justin Trudeau, Imran Khan extended on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan as well as on his own behalf best wishes for the personal wellbeing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Canada.

The Prime Minister further noted that Pakistan and Canada enjoy cordial ties based on long-standing friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation.

He expressed the belief that our relationship will continue to deepen in the years to come.

Meanwhile, in a similar letter to his Canadian counterpart, Asad Qaiser noted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Canada as the ties between both countries are based on mutual goodwill and understanding and converging views on important global issues.

He said sharing ideas and experiences not only enhance relations between two countries but also promote cooperation and mutual understanding as we work towards shared goals of peace and prosperity for all.