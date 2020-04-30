The blast shattered the windows of nearby buildings

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A bomb blast in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta on Thursday evening wounded several people including three security forces personnel.

As per the details, the powerful explosion occurred at the Airport Road on Quetta.

Soon after the explosion, security forces reached the post and cordoned off the area.

According to sources, security forces and bomb disposal squads have cordoned off the entire area and started collecting evidence of the blast.

The blast shattered the windows of nearby buildings and damaged buildings. According to sources, the blast also set the car on fire.

It has been learnt that rescue teams rushed the wounded people to the hospital for medical assistance. In view of the situation, an emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital.