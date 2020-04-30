Info Minister, Pakistan's envoy to Morocco discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan s envoy to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The Ambassador briefed the Minister regarding various potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco for the mutual benefit of people of both countries.

Information Minister authorized the Ambassador to ink an information sharing agreement between the Associated Press of Pakistan and Maghreb Arab Press on his return to Rabaat.

The Minister further asked the Ambassador to extend an invitation on his behalf to Director General of the MAP Khalil Hachmi Idrissi, to undertake an official visit of Pakistan.

The Ambassador further informed the Minister that Director General Idrissi has expressed the intention to appoint a local representative of MAP in Islamabad during his visit.