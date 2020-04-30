Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that fencing along the Afghan border will be completed within two months.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said work on fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been done by 88 percent while 46 percent on the Iranian border.

The minister said Pakistan is not allowing anyone to use its land against any country, and other countries should also ensure it.

He said India would desire that peace is not established in Afghanistan; however, Pakistan has been making sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India. However, he said, India will have to give right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Condemning the Indian Home Ministry for baseless allegation of Pakistan s role in a drone attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India wants to hide its failure in addressing the Covid-19 challenge through such allegations.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister urged the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral for transparent elections in the future.