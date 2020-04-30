ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that the decision regarding giving military bases is of the government, they do not believe in Prime Minister Imran Khan s statement on the issue of giving bases to the US.

Talking to media in the Parliament House on Thursday, he said that an ordinance was prepared for a person but that person did not take advantage of the ordinance and now the government is bringing that bill in the parliament.

He said that PPP will vote against the bill, adding that the government did not take the opposition in confidence over bill related to Kulbhushan Jadhav. “We will not be a facilitator in Kulbhushan Jadhav case,” he said and added if Imran Khan wants, he can give NRO to Kulbhushan.

The PPP chairman went on to say that we have learned a lot from the Afghan issue, adding that decisions on Afghanistan will have an impact on the whole world. “The decisions we make today for Afghanistan will have consequences for 30 years," he said and the parliament should be informed about the deal.

