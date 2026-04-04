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Monkeypox cases confirmed among children in Khairpur

Monkeypox cases confirmed among children in Khairpur
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Summary Monkeypox confirmed in three children in Khairpur, raising concerns of further spread as health authorities monitor situation closely.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - Cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed among children in Khairpur district of Sindh.

According to sources, the Sindh Public Health Laboratory has confirmed monkeypox in three children after testing samples. A total of nine samples from children were received by both a private lab and the public health laboratory, out of which three tested positive.

Health officials warned that monkeypox can easily spread among children, raising concerns about further infections in the district. Authorities fear the disease may spread to more children if preventive measures are not taken promptly.

 

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Sindh Government Health Pakistan

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