Rising fuel prices begin to impact public hospitals

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The recent increase in fuel prices has started to affect public sector hospitals across Pakistan, creating financial strain on already limited healthcare resources.

According to reports, government hospitals are facing budget shortfalls as the cost of petrol and diesel continues to rise. Funds allocated for ambulance services, generators and official transport are proving insufficient to meet operational needs.

Hospital administrations have indicated that a significant portion of their budgets, particularly under fuel and oil heads, has been exhausted earlier than expected. As a result, essential services are coming under pressure.

Officials stated that public hospitals are facing losses amounting to millions of rupees due to the increased cost of running generators alone. With frequent reliance on backup power systems, especially during outages, fuel consumption has surged, further escalating expenses.

The situation has become more critical as the current fiscal year enters its final three months. Hospitals are reportedly left with reduced funds, making it difficult to sustain routine operations without additional financial support.

Authorities have warned that, in line with the rising fuel prices, several million more rupees will be required to maintain uninterrupted healthcare services. Without timely allocation of additional funds, hospital operations, including emergency response services, could face disruptions.

The development highlights the broader economic impact of rising fuel prices, extending beyond transport and directly affecting essential public services such as healthcare.