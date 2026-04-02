From awareness to acceptance: Marking Autism Day worldwide

(Web Desk) - World Autism Awareness Day is being observed on April 2 in Pakistan and around the world to raise awareness about autism and highlight the challenges faced by individuals and their families.

The day was officially designated in 2007 by the United Nations General Assembly to promote understanding of autism and advocate for the rights and inclusion of those affected.

Experts describe autism as a neurological condition that impacts communication, social interaction, and behavior. Individuals with autism may face difficulties in expressing emotions, interacting with others, and understanding social situations.

The number of autism cases is rising globally, affecting people regardless of race, region, or social background.

On this occasion, various countries organize seminars, awareness walks, and events to educate the public. Blue is recognized as the symbol of autism awareness, and landmarks around the world are illuminated in blue to draw attention to the cause.

Experts also emphasize the role of parents and teachers in creating a supportive and inclusive environment for children with autism, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.

The primary aim of the day is to foster a positive societal attitude, encourage acceptance, and recognize the abilities of individuals with autism so they can actively contribute to society.

