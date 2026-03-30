PMDC takes strict action over Lady Willingdon Hospital video scandal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has taken strict action following the viral video recorded in the operation theater of Lady Willingdon Hospital, where patients were filmed without consent.

PMDC issued notices to the hospital and the doctors involved, calling the recording of patients without permission a serious violation of medical ethics. PMDC President Dr Rizwan Taj expressed strong disapproval of the staff’s unprofessional behavior and raised questions over the viral video circulating on social media.

Dr Taj stated that such conduct is unacceptable, and details regarding the doctors involved and their specific roles have been requested. Questions have also been raised about whether proper consent was obtained before recording. The hospital administration has been asked to submit a disciplinary action report.

The PMDC president emphasized that patient privacy and dignity will not be compromised, warning that violations of ethical principles will be met with a zero-tolerance policy. Once investigations are complete, strict disciplinary measures will be taken against those found responsible.