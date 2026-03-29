Lady Willingdon Hospital video scandal: MS, Head of Department suspended

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Authorities have expanded disciplinary action in the Lady Willingdon Hospital video scandal, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Farah Inam and Head of Department Dr Uzma Hussain were suspended.

Both have been directed to report to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Earlier, a woman medical officer and five postgraduate residents (PGRs) had already been suspended and instructed to report to headquarters. In the latest development, two nurses and a staff member have also been suspended.

Woman Medical Officer Iqra Hafeez has been ordered to report to the Health and Population Department. Additionally, charge nurses Iqra Zahid and Fauzia Rashid, along with staff member Haseeb ur Rauf, have been suspended and directed to report to the department.

The action follows allegations that videos of patients were recorded and shared during surgical procedures at the hospital, raising serious concerns about violations of medical ethics and patient privacy.