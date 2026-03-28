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Loud noise may worsen Parkinson's symptoms, study warns

Loud noise may worsen Parkinson's symptoms, study warns
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Summary There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease.

(Web Desk) - A recent study has found that exposure to loud noise and excessive sound levels may aggravate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Scientists warned that even one hour of exposure to high noise levels daily could worsen symptoms associated with Parkinson’s, a progressive condition caused by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. The disease affects millions worldwide and leads to tremors, stiffness, balance issues, and difficulty in speech.

The research, conducted in China, involved mice in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. Although the animals had not yet shown visible symptoms, they were exposed to noise levels ranging between 85 and 100 decibels — comparable to sounds produced by a lawn mower or blender.

Following just one hour of exposure, the mice displayed slower movement and reduced balance compared to a control group. While some recovery was observed after a day, mice exposed to loud noise for one hour daily over a week developed more persistent motor impairments.

Further findings revealed a connection between the brain’s sound-processing region, known as the inferior colliculus, and the dopamine-producing area affected by Parkinson’s. Researchers noted that overstimulation from loud noise could damage dopamine-producing cells, potentially accelerating the progression of the disease.

Experts say the findings highlight the growing role of environmental factors in neurological disorders. Previous studies have also linked air pollution and high consumption of ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of Parkinson’s.

Although there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatments are available to manage symptoms by addressing dopamine deficiency. Researchers stress that reducing exposure to excessive noise may help limit the worsening of symptoms.

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