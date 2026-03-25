Extreme fatigue may signal 'heat fever,' not just heatstroke: Experts

(Web Desk) - Health experts have warned that unusual and persistent fatigue during extreme heat is often mistaken for Heatstroke, whereas in many cases it may actually be Heat Fever caused by dehydration and prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the past eleven years have been the hottest on record globally, with 2025 recorded at approximately 1.43°C above average temperatures. Experts say even slight increases in temperature are having serious impacts on human health.

What is Heat Fever?

Heat fever occurs when the body’s temperature rises due to excessive heat and lack of fluids, disrupting its natural cooling system. Prolonged exposure to sunlight and inadequate water intake can lead to dehydration, increased or irregular heartbeat, weakness, dizziness, and even fainting.

Common Symptoms

Typical symptoms of heat fever include reddening of the skin, mild fever, intense thirst and dehydration, and persistent fatigue.

Difference Between Heat Fever and Heatstroke

While both conditions are caused by heat, experts highlight a key difference in severity. Heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency where body temperature rises to dangerous levels, potentially causing confusion, unconsciousness, and brain damage, requiring immediate medical attention.

In contrast, heat fever is relatively less severe and is usually linked to dehydration and continuous heat exposure. It can often be managed by timely intake of water and electrolytes.

Why Does Heat Cause Fatigue?

Physiologists explain that the body uses more energy to regulate its temperature during extreme heat. A lack of fluids and electrolytes puts additional stress on the nervous system, leading to fatigue and weakness.

Preventive Measures

Experts recommend several simple precautions to prevent heat fever, including avoiding direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours and increasing water intake to reduce the risk.

People are also advised to wear light-colored, loose cotton clothing during summer to stay cool and prevent both heat fever and heatstroke.

Medical professionals caution that rising temperatures due to climate change are increasing health risks. Both heat fever and heatstroke should not be taken lightly, as timely precautions can be lifesaving.

